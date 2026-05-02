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Thursday Health Report: Doctors say drinking water after waking up beats morning coffee for your health

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Experts say reaching for a glass of water first thing in the morning may be a better choice than coffee.

According to experts, the body loses a significant amount of water during sleep through breathing and sweating.

"People have lots of GI water loss, you know, and what we call insensible losses," said Dr. Adrienna Jirik, a gastroenterologist. "So, you know, in a typical eight-hour sleep, you would lose about 300 to 400 cc's of water while you sleep. And that's through your breathing, for example, your skin. You sweat quite a bit overnight."

"So I tell patients, drink at least a cup of water when you wake up in the morning," Jirik said. "You don't really know what's going to happen for the rest of the day. We're all guilty of not drinking enough water."

Drinking water right after waking up can also help boost metabolism, improve digestion and prevent urinary tract infections.

For those who are not fans of plain water, adding a slice of lemon or another fruit can give it some flavor. Carbonated or sparkling water are also options.

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Thursday Health Report: Doctors say drinking water...
Thursday Health Report: Doctors say drinking water after waking up beats morning coffee for your health
Experts say reaching for a glass of water first thing in the morning may be a better choice than coffee.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 Thursday, April 30, 2026 8:29:00 PM CDT April 30, 2026

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