Thursday evening weather update

Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
Firefighters battle blaze in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - An electrical issue in a north Baton Rouge home caused a fire that took first responders about an hour to extinguish. The...
EBR Sheriff: Man claiming his ID was stolen goes on taser-wielding rampage in attempt to get it back
BATON ROUGE – A man who claimed his...
Sia surprises Walmart shoppers by paying for their groceries
PALM SPRINGS, CA – A few Walmart shoppers...
Quiet Thanksgiving and Friday, another front late Saturday
Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be tranquil and seasonable. Another frontal system will bring rain and thunderstorms during the middle part of the weekend. THE...
As rain ends early Wednesday, focus shifts to Saturday storm system
Quiet and seasonable weather is expected through Thanksgiving....
Scattered showers, thunderstorms through Wednesday morning
Chilly air is out for the better part...
Tiger Athletic Foundation trying to beat out A&M fundraiser ahead of Saturday's game
BATON ROUGE - The Tiger Athletic Foundation and Texas A&M's 12th Man Foundation are having dueling fundraisers leading into this weekend's meeting between the Aggies and...
LOL: Nick Saban says Auburn 'probably' the best team Alabama has played all year
TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head coach Nick Saban is...
WATCH: Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick
NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's game was filled with...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
