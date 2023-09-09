Thursday evening video forecast

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening as a weak front makes its way into the area. Dry air will be followed by this cold front and the weekend it looking very dry.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, there will be the chance for isolated thunderstorms early, but we will be clear by the morning with a low around 76 degrees. Tomorrow will be hot once again with highs topping out around 98 degrees. Humidity will be high and feels like temperatures could get near 106 degrees. A weak front will move through the area and increase rain chances especially in the afternoon and evening. About 40% of the area could see some of that much needed rainfall. Some storms could contain strong gusty winds and small hail.

Up Next: Looking at those first tailgates in Baton Rouge on Saturday, dry air looks to be well underway into the area and rain looks extremely unlikely. Humidity will down as well which will make the games very comfortable to watch. The rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week look dry as well with lower than average humidity. There are some early indications of another front passage on Wednesday which will slightly raise rain chances. These rain chances will need to be bumped up if this trend continues.



The Tropics: Hurricane Lee will continue to rapidly intensify and is expected to be a powerful category 5 by the weekend. With maximum winds now over 130 mph, the storm continues barreling westward at 15mph. This same general speed and motion is expected through the week with high swells becoming an issue near the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to start to curve north in the next 5 days so threat to Gulf of Mexico is extremely low. People in Bermuda and along the east coast need to continue to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Margot has recently formed. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay out in the open Atlantic.

