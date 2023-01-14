Thursday evening video forecast

Some more comfortable humidity will be around for the first half of the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some cooler and drier air is moving in behind the showers we had earlier today. Mostly sunny skies will continue through Friday with more comfortable humidity. Friday afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the mid-60s. Conditions will be perfect for any Friday evening plans.

Up Next: Saturday looks like a near perfect repeat of Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. Sunday temperatures will scratch the low 90s as humidity starts to make a comeback. Overnight lows will bump up a few degrees, in the upper 60s. Monday will be a bit muggier with temperatures in the low 90s. A few stray showers may be around on Monday afternoon, but most of the day will be sunny and not everyone will see rain.

The regular summery humidity will stick around through next week. Tuesday temperatures will be in the low 90s and a few stray showers will be possible. This same pattern is set to repeat at least through Thursday of next week. We are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics:

No development expected in the next 5 days.