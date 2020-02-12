Thursday evening sports update

Home
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight for a posted road limit is a constant concern for Tom Mixson. "You are violating my home,"...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
President of Jackson State University resigns following arrest in prostitution sting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The president of Jackson State University resigned Monday after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi. William Bynum...
Gov Edwards faces criticism for encouraging school districts to raise teacher pay on their own
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As some education...
New Orleans lawyer heads to federal appeals court hoping to end compulsory bar association dues
A New Orleans lawyer is heading to a...
Cold front to bring showers and storms Wednesday evening
A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday night, set to remove the unsettled weather by Thursday night. A round of showers and thunderstorms...
Clouds and showers until cold front arrives late Wednesday
An active weather pattern is expected over the...
Unsettled week of weather ahead
An active weather pattern is expected over the...
LSU hoops rallies late to take down Missouri
BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing week the LSU Tiger basketball team was in danger of losing a third straight game before they made a late...
LSU opening 2022 & 2023 football seasons against Florida State; Superdome hosting first game
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Florida State will...
Aifuwa's career day leads LSU to win over Missouri
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Women’s Basketball...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your health report for Thursday,...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus are collaborating for a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, March 28,...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
Thursday evening sports update
News Video
Exxon Fire 5 a.m. Update: Interview with Curt Monte of the Baton...
WATCH: Massive fire burns at Exxon refinery overnight
WATCH: Baton Rouge Fire Dept. discusses Exxon fire
Video appears to show Exxon fire near incident epicenter
Video near plant shows fireball as inferno burns at Exxon
Sports Video
LSU softball opens season with 3-2 win over Central Arkansas
Dale Brown Honored at BRCC
Denham Springs' Thompson Choosing Badgers over the Bayou
LSU Squeaks Out Win Over Texas
How the Get The Gat Challenge was created