Thursday Evening Forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms early, with only a slight chance of a shower overnight. Lows near 64.



Tomorrow: Patchy fog in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. One or two storms could be on the strong side. Highs near 76.



Tomorrow Night: Showers and a few thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. Lows near 63.

Saturday: Expect periods of rain through out the day, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs near 68.



A soggy, wet pattern will continue through the end of the upcoming weekend. A stalled front over the coastal parishes will begin to lift back to the north tonight, as a warm front. Warm, moist air will set the stage for showers and thunderstorms on Black Friday. One or two storms could be strong and will have the ability to produce strong winds and small hail. Saturday, rain coverage will remain numerous, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. Rain could be heavy at times. Sunday, a cold front will finally approach the area, which will eventually push out the rain. Ahead of the front Sunday morning and afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will become numerous yet again, with strong winds and heavy rainfall being a concern. Behind the front, very chilly air will move in, providing parts of the area with our first freeze of the season on Tuesday morning.





