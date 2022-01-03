32°
Three people shot along Greenwell Springs Road on New Year's Eve
BATON ROUGE - At least three people were struck by gunfire along a highway Friday night.
The shooting was first reported around 7 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near Airline Highway.
Sources told WBRZ three people were hurt. Two of the victims were taken by paramedics, and a third person arrived at a hospital separately.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
