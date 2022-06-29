Latest Weather Blog
Three missing boaters found dead in Lake Maurepas
MAUREPAS - Three men have been found dead in Lake Maurepaus after they went missing in the water Sunday afternoon.
Late Monday morning, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of one of those boaters, 48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs, was the first recovered. Crews later found 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs later Monday evening.
Officials said LeDuff was swimming when he started struggling in the water, and Zane Bryant went into the water to help. Michael Bryant then went in to help them both, and all three vanished in the water, according to LDWF officials.
"Lake Maurepas is well known for being treacherous whenever the water changes like that when some weather comes through. It can go from slick calm, to heavy wave action in a matter of minutes," Sergeant Randy Lanoux with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Autopsies are pending for the men, though officials expect the cause of death for all three will be drowning.
