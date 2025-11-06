75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three injured in shooting along Wyandotte Street

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting along Wyandotte Street on Monday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Wyandotte near Alliquippa streets. 

Police said two victims were shot and one person was injured when his car crashed into a ditch. All three were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers said two groups got in a fight earlier Monday at a gas station. The argument continued into the day and both groups started shooting at one another.

No more information was immediately available. 

News
Three injured in shooting along Wyandotte Street
Three injured in shooting along Wyandotte Street
BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting along Wyandotte Street on Monday evening. The Baton Rouge... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 Tuesday, November 04, 2025 3:48:00 PM CST November 04, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days