Three injured in shooting along Wyandotte Street

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting along Wyandotte Street on Monday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Wyandotte near Alliquippa streets.

Police said two victims were shot and one person was injured when his car crashed into a ditch. All three were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said two groups got in a fight earlier Monday at a gas station. The argument continued into the day and both groups started shooting at one another.

No more information was immediately available.