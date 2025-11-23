59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three horses with Equine Herpes being treated by LSU Vet Med

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Three horses with confirmed cases of Equine Herpesvirus-1 are being treated at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

The school says the horses are from Texas and are being treated in Louisiana due to facilities across state lines being at capacity. 

LSU Vet Med says the animals are quarantined and there is no risk of other horses getting the virus. The facility remains open for appointments and other emergency cases. 

News
Three horses with Equine Herpes being treated...
Three horses with Equine Herpes being treated by LSU Vet Med
BATON ROUGE - Three horses with confirmed cases of Equine Herpesvirus-1 are being treated at the LSU School of Veterinary... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 Thursday, November 20, 2025 5:48:00 PM CST November 20, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days