Three frequently used RR crossing Baton Rouge to close, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - City officials announced that a portion of College Drive will be closed, Saturday.

According to the city-parish traffic division, College Drive will be closed at the railroad crossing near Perkins Road for repairs. The alternate route will be Perkins to Acadian Thruway to Interstate 10.

The closure will begin Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 a.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m.

As it so happens, Saturday is also a scheduled make-up day for LSU classes that were cancelled due to the Jan. 13 National Championship game.

So, area drivers should prepare for heavy traffic in that area.

In addition to Saturday's closure on College Drive, the railroad crossing at Pecue Lane near Perkins will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the latest in a series of closures along the railroad passing through Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.