Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three arrested in Livingston Parish, accused of attempted human trafficking of a minor

LIVINGSTON - Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested three men accused of attempting to sexually exploit a minor. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Leonard Bart Crawford of Denham Springs, 38-year-old Brett Bergeron of Albany and 43-year-old Shane Glaser from Gonzales were all booked with attempted human trafficking of a minor. 

“This investigation yielded three people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Livingston Parish. Thanks to our ongoing efforts & the sharing of investigative information between offices - these efforts were unsuccessful," Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

No additional details about the crime were immediately available. 

1 day ago Thursday, November 27 2025 Nov 27, 2025 Thursday, November 27, 2025 12:03:00 PM CST November 27, 2025

