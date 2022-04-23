Three arrested in deadly Zachary home invasion; suspect worked on property prior to attack

ZACHARY - Three men have been arrested for the murder of a woman who was found bound and shot to death inside her own home earlier this month.

On Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of three suspects: 24-year-old Adrian Curtis, 25-year-old Courtland Curtis and 22-year-old Donevan Brown. The sheriff added that Adrian and Courtland Curtis are brothers.

Courtland Curtis, Adrian Curtis and Donevan Brown

Frances Jane Schultz, 73, was found bound by duct tape and with gunshot wounds to the head inside her home on Brian Road March 21. Schultz's husband reportedly discovered her body after he returned home from a funeral that night. Investigators said they also found signs of forced entry at the front door, and multiple items were missing, including a ring and two guns.

Frances Jane Schultz

The sheriff said a notepad inside the residence with Adrian Curtis' nickname and phone number, as well as his DNA being found beneath the victim's fingernails, led investigators to seek him out. It was later learned Curtis had previously worked on the couple's property moving hay.

Adrian Curtis allegedly admitted to the crime, saying Brown drove them to the house, and all three helped bind Schultz. Curtis said his brother, Courtland, dragged Schultz into the house and shot her multiple times with one of the stolen firearms.

The sheriff's office announced Friday deputies had arrested all three suspects. Each is being booked on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.