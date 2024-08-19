Three arrested after alleged heroin, marijuana sales operation in Independence

INDEPENDENCE - Three people were arrested after a search warrant where police seized packaged marijuana and heroin, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO says Justin Cannon, 40, Lorenzo Jones, 27, and Rodrica Jones, 30, were all booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on August 14. A search warrant at a home on Adelante Street led to the discovery of packaged marijuana, heroin, scales and a gun reported stolen out of the Baton Rouge area, TPSO said. Additionally, TPSO said all items were accessible to a child in the home.

Cannon and Lorenzo Jones were booked for one count each of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), Possession of CDS while Possessing a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of CDS While in the Presence of a Person Under the Age of 17 years old. Jones had a second charge of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS).

Rodrica Jones was booked for one count each of Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of CDS in the presence of a Minor, Child Endangerment, Letting a Disorderly Place.