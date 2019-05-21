Three accused of attempted murder in deputy shooting

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies released new information on the three people charged in connection with a shooting where an Ascension deputy was hit in the hand.

Deputies charged 27-year-old Chadwick Schwender of Florida, 27-year-old Jennifer McGhee and 35-year-old John Wesley McMullen with more than a dozen crimes, including attempted first-degree murder.

Chief Deputy Tony Bacala said the three were stopped by Deputy James Atkins on Tuesday because their vehicle matched the description of one used by three people to steal ammo from the Donaldsonville Walmart. Bacala said as Atkins approached the car Schwender got out and started shooting, hitting Atkins' hand and cruiser.

Atkins took cover at a nearby home, where the resident called 911. He was released from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies who responded to the area arrested McGhee and Schwender shortly after the shooting, and began a manhunt for McMullen. He was later caught hiding in a shed Tuesday night.

Schwender was charged with attempted first-degree murder, flight from an officer, theft of goods under $500, armed robbery, aggravated burglary with a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500.

McGhee was charged with attempted first-degree murder, flight from an officer, theft of goods under $500, armed robbery, aggravated burglary with a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, possession of firearm by convicted felon, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500.

McMullen was charged with attempted first-degree murder, flight from an officer, armed robbery, aggravated burglary with weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, fugitive from another agency, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, theft of goods under $500, and illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500.