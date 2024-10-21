60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thousands tailgate at Southern University homecoming

BATON ROUGE -- Thousands of students, alumni, and fans converged on the Southern University campus Saturday for the day-long party that caps off the school's homecoming week. 

Tailgaters set up shop throughout Southern's campus, firing up the grill for a day of celebration and reminiscing.

To see and hear why homecoming is like one big family reunion to so many Southern alumni, watch the video above. 

 

