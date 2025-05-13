'This is rare. Livingston is a quiet little town:' Livingston residents shocked by deadly shooting

LIVINGSTON - Investigations continue in the town of Livingston following a shooting Friday night that left 23-year-old Evan Lynch dead.

"(This is) very rare. Not too many things happen here. Livingston is a quiet little town, not much goes on, and this was really something for us. Everybody was outside looking around to see what was happening," Livingston Resident Wayne Goings said.

Goings lives across the street from the baseball fields where Lynch was shot. He says he got a call from his granddaughter after 9:00 p.m., saying there was a shooting and he should keep his doors locked.

"I could see back at the ballpark where probably 15 or 20 police cars there with their lights on. When they turned their lights on, I guess it really expanded the search," Goings said.

The ballpark's lights were then turned on to allow the authorities to continue their investigation.

"Yeah, the lights probably at 9:30 or 10:00 were turned on. There was a lot of activity before the lights were turned on. Police cars were all over the place, running up and down the road. They were stopping all the cars running up and down the road here, checking everything else," Goings said.

A little after Lynch was shot, authorities say they got an emergency call around 9:15 p.m. from a vehicle in which Lynch was a passenger.

First responders located the vehicle off Red Oak Road near Texas Street. Multiple neighbors said that the car was stopped at an apartment complex there.

Officers detained the driver and passenger in the vehicle for questioning. Brandon Soileau, 19, was identified as the driver. Lynch later died from his injuries in the hospital.

WBRZ also learned from Livingston Parish schools that Doyle High School will review its security measures to determine how improvements can be made to the park.

Doyle High principal Ashley Sharp says the park has a gate to keep vehicles from entering after hours, and the field is monitored by security cameras.