81°
Latest Weather Blog
Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Daycare employees fired after viral video showing terrified children
-
Drought conditions drop Mississippi River waters, exposing 19th-century shipwreck
-
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
-
Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
-
Mike the Tiger is set to become a movie star in upcoming...
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...