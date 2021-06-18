'The water has gone down drastically;' Residents in Pierre Part breathing sighs of relief

PIERRE PART - The water is drying up and life is finally getting back to normal for folks hit by high water in Assumption Parish.

"The water has gone down drastically," homeowner Linda Gaudet said.

Gaudet's backyard is lined with bright orange Tiger Dams to keep the water from flooding her neighborhood. But now that the water is receding, many of the sandbags and temporary dams have been removed.

"They are seeing that it's getting a lot better, so they are a lot more secure about what's going on," Gaudet said about her neighbors who have been dealing with high water for months.

Emergency officials say they have seen a noticeable difference since the barge was sunk in Bayou Chene to keep backwater from flooding the area. Assumption Parish Director of Homeland Security John Boudreaux said the water has gone down an estimated ten inches since it's been in place.

If the weather holds up and there's no heavy rain in the forecast, more of the temporary dams and sandbags could be removed in the next two or three weeks.