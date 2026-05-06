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The Town of Kentwood reopens community center park following upgrades to the facility

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KENTWOOD — The Town of Kentwood reopened a park that was previously closed for upgrades on Monday.

The Kentwood Community Center Mini Park on Avenue F was previously closed for two months as upgrades to the facility were made. 

The town hosted a ceremony to celebrate the park's reopening on Monday. The upgrades were a combined effort between the Town of Kentwood, the Kentwood Chamber of Commerce and Kentwood's Recreation Program Department. 

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The Town of Kentwood reopens community center...
The Town of Kentwood reopens community center park following upgrades to the facility
KENTWOOD — The Town of Kentwood reopened a park that was previously closed for upgrades on Monday. The Kentwood... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 Monday, May 04, 2026 12:36:00 PM CDT May 04, 2026

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