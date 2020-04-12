The Pledge of Allegiance: Springfield Elementary School - Ms. Harris, Kindergarten

Home
On Your Side
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with their doctor seems to have changed overnight. The quick transition into telemedicine was possible because of technology that...
Additional 275 people answering unemployment calls, wait time still hours for some
BATON ROUGE - When Lance Albarado was laid...
Downtown library final change order completed, working through punch list
BATON ROUGE - Believe it or not, there...
News
Analysis: State withholds data on virus in nursing homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nursing homes, where many medically fragile patients spend their days, have become a hot spot in the coronavirus outbreak around the...
CDC: Mardi Gras may figure in count of Louisiana virus cases
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Centers for Disease...
LSU freshman, Trendon Watford, declares for the NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Trendon Watford is...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local area under a TORNADO WATCH into Sunday evening
*TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded area. We're tracking storms and will bring you warnings, if issued. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/1N3kZ0mUT2 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) April 12, 2020...
Russian spacecraft launches after crew swap
A successful launch of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft...
Tornado sheltering guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic
With the threat of severe weather across South...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
West Feliciana Names Hudson Fuller New Football Coach
West Feliciana has found its new football coach amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. Former Catholic offensive coordinator Hudson Fuller was named the new Saints head coach on...
Many athletes who qualified to compete in 2020 Olympics, will be allowed to compete in 2021
TOKYO, JAPAN - Despite the cancellation of the...
ESPN to feature historic 2006 Saints vs. Falcons game Monday night
NEW ORLEANS – The iconic first Saints football...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 10, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became the target of an arsonist, officials and congregation members affiliated with Broadmoor United Methodist Church are determined to...
Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
New Iberia festival rescheduled to August
NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak,...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Local area under a TORNADO WATCH into Sunday evening
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
The Pledge of Allegiance: Springfield Elementary School - Ms. Harris, Kindergarten
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Sunday storms ravage Monroe neighborhood
Monroe Regional Airport tornado damage
Restaurant to-go meals for Easter Sunday
Bishop Duca talks about celebrating Easter amid COVID-19
Local manufacturer switching from Christmas lights to PPE
Sports Video
West Feliciana Names Hudson Fuller New Football Coach
Archived 10 pm sports report as Saints win homecoming in Superdome
Will Wade taped phone calls played in HBO report
LSU AD address their focus moving forward
Scotlandville Wins 4th Straight State Title