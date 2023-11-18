The Pledge of Allegiance - Shenandoah Elementary School - Mrs. Youtz 3rd Grade Group 2

Home
Livingston Police trying to find woman last seen on Nov. 10
LIVINGSTON - Police are are asking for help locating a Livingston woman who was last seen leaving home on Nov. 10. Rachael Marie Williams is...
26th Annual 'White Light Night' gives businesses a boost this holiday season
BATON ROUGE- It's the perfect way to start...
$$$ Best Bets: Need some extra cash before the Holidays? $$$
The weekend is here! Hunter McCann and...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: A pleasant weekend, followed by a strong storm system
A weak cold front will sweep the clouds aside just in time for the LSU game. Although the weekend looks pleasant, a strong disturbance arrives early...
Friday AM Forecast: Nice conditions this weekend before chance of storms Monday
After another gloomy day, a weak cold front...
Thursday PM Forecast: tracking two fronts one week away from Thanksgiving
While clouds will be stubborn for a little...
Sports
LSU women's basketball defeats Southeastern despite the absence of Angel Reese
LSU Women's basketball defeated the Southeastern Lions 73-50 tonight, but star Angel Reese was not with the team. Sophomore Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 17...
Burrow out for the season, Bengals coach says
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will...
Eric Dooley ousted as Southern University football coach; Jags name interim replacement
Southern University will host a press conference on...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
Friday PM Forecast: A pleasant weekend, followed by a strong storm system
The Pledge of Allegiance - Shenandoah Elementary School - Mrs. Youtz 3rd Grade Group 2
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested
I-10 East partially closed as workers repair huge hole in Basin Bridge
Cemetery thieves steal precious family grave marker
Most buses for Albany middle, high school won't run Friday
Fans' Choice: Emile Picarella
Kim Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches
Reigning champion Tigers rock the PMAC in exhibition debut
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Elijah Haven
Kim Mulkey opens up about her health scare, LSU's new talent and...