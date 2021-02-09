The city of Central raises thousands for Devon Gales' expenses

CENTRAL - As Devon Gales continues to recover, the central community raised more than $16,000 to help Devon gales' medical bills.



Southern football player Devon Gales is still recovering in a hospital in Atlanta after a spinal injury back in September.

He will have to learn basic skills all over again. The process isn't cheap but his home-town is doing everything they can to take financial pressure off the player's shoulders.



For Tanisha and Donny gales, the event was the ultimate Christmas gift.



"We're definitely overwhelmed," said Tanisha Gales. "We can't walk two or three feet without someone coming up saying I'm praying for you I love your son and its really just an overwhelming experience



As their son Devon Gales fights to get back home, his hometown of Central stepped in and held a jambalaya fundraiser for him and his family. Those in the community prepared about 2,000 servings of jambalaya. All of the food and items needed were donated.



From coaches to state senators to the central football team, many came out to help raise money for devon's hospital expenses as he faces a long road to recovery.



"I actually got to speak to him today on facetime and met him for the first time," said Central Mayor Junior Shelton. "I'm going to tell you he's an inspiration to us all and this is our way at Central just to say we love you Devon Gales."



Debbie Doughery was one of the main people behind the event for Devon after traveling to Georgia.



"The Lord told me it's got to be done and so I called the mayor and the mayor said yea let's do it," said Doughery.



A grateful moment for a family who's holiday will be different this year as their son fights to make it back home.



Devon still has about 8 weeks of recovery ahead of him. If you would like to send any other donations, you can send them to Central high school. Gigi Starns is coordinating the donations.