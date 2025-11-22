73°
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway held at GEO Next Generation High School

BATON ROUGE — Thanksgiving is just a week away. 

Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Thursday at GEO Next Generation High School as the holiday approached, giving free turkeys to families who may not be able to afford one.

For more Thanksgiving giveaway events, click here.

