Texas A&M's Michael Barash returns to LSU

BATON ROUGE - Sometimes when a player transfers from a program, bitter feelings linger.

That's not the case for Texas A&M Catcher Michael Barash.

The junior began his collegiate career in Baton Rouge, as an 18 year-old early enrolee from Florida. He was apart of the 2013 LSU baseball team that made it to the College World Series.

But going into that fall, Barash fell behind Tyler Moore, Kade Scivicque and Chris Chinea in the catcher competition. LSU head coach Paul Mainieri wanted him to stay, but said it would probably be best for him to transfer if he wanted to see guaranteed playing time soon.

Barash then transferred to Palm Beach State College before landing in College Station. But before he could become an Aggie, it was ironically a conversation between Mainieri and Texas A&M Head Coach Rob Childress that made the difference in the Aggies signing Barash.

"You know anytime a kid leaves a program, you wonder was there and issue," Childress said. "Coach Mainieri had nothing but great things to say about Michael."

"I told him you will never find a greater human being," Mainieri explained. "And he was a good ball player. I just felt we had three catchers at the time that were ahead of him. I thought it was in his best interest to go somewhere where he can play."

Now with the Aggies, Barash has started 29 games for A&M this year, batting .25 7 with 12 RBI. He's better known as a great defender, but even more valuable as a leader.

"He's been a huge part of our team," Childress said. "He's such a great kid. He's an energy giver. He makes everyone around him better. And I'm just talking about the intangibles side."