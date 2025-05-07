Tesla hit following fair, owners believe crash was politically motivated

BATON ROUGE - One family is looking for a driver who hit their Tesla after a church fair on Saturday night, believing the incident to be politically motivated.

Tesla owner Jose Mendoza said his family was making their way back to the car after an evening at the Mercy Fair. Their car, a blue Tesla, sat alone with few other vehicles in the parking lot.

"I was approaching my car when I saw a Jeep near my car, really didn't think too much of it. Then, I saw it back up," Mendoza said.

Seen in security video, the red Jeep drove past the blue car before stopping and backing up. The Jeep in the video paused once more before reversing and hitting the Tesla. Mendoza said he ran after the Jeep, but was unable to get clear pictures of the license plate.

Watching the video, Mendoza said the hit looked intentional and he believes the car may have been targeted because it was a Tesla.

"You know, the only thing I can think of is maybe the political climate. I mean, at this time, I can't think of any other reason why someone would do that," Mendoza said.

In March, the Internet Crime Complaint Center released a PSA saying the FBI is recommending Tesla owners exercise vigilance as the cars and dealerships were being targeted. The PSA said nine different states reported incidents including arson, gunfire and vandalism.

"Just be on your guard 24/7, you never know. This was just after a fair, and you know? We were just having a good time. There were really no red flags," Mendoza said.

WBRZ reached out to BRPD who did not comment on this particular incident but did say that the department has not seen an increase in crime targeting Tesla vehicles.