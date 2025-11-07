'Terrorized an innocent family:' Lawsuit alleges Livingston Parish couple's home mistakenly raided

WALKER - A Livingston Parish couple is suing Walker Police officers and Livingston Parish deputies after their home was mistakenly entered by law enforcement.

The suit, filed on behalf of Douglas and Melissa Kenyon on Nov. 3, claims that law enforcement officers entered the couple's Walker home just before midnight on May 3.

The lawsuit says that one of Kenyon's neighbors called law enforcement due to an alleged burglar in her home. Along with her address, the caller told dispatchers her house had a silver car and a black car in the driveway and there were no pets inside.

"Anybody with common sense know to look for these facts, the police did not. They went to the home next door with no cars in the driveway, an unlocked door, and as soon as they came in, they know there's dogs in the house. They know automatically they're in the wrong house," Joe Long, the Kenyon's attorney, said.

It says that while deputies were looking for the burglar in the neighborhood, they went around the home they were supposed to investigate, entered the Kenyon family's backyard.

"Nevertheless, despite [the officer] knowing that the target house has silver and black vehicles in the driveway, he continued forward to enter the wrong house," the lawsuit says.

Law enforcement went into the house through the unlocked back door with their guns drawn and yelling, "Come out slow with your hands up."

Deputies cuffed Douglas Kenyon and accosted Melissa Kenyon, who told law enforcement that she was the homeowner. After questioning the couple in their own backyard, a deputy removed the handcuffs on Douglas Kenyon.

As he walked away, an officer said, "I believe we are next door."

The lawsuit says there were many clues ignored by responding officers, like the fact that no cars were in the driveway and the Kenyons had dogs in their home.

The suit says deputies committed multiple crimes, including trespassing, assault and battery and false imprisonment. It says the ordeal has caused emotional distress.

"Now the Kenyons are left to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives and seek redress so that this does not happen to another family. A review of the police report shows that police intentionally omitted the fact that they raided the wrong house and terrorized an innocent family. That is not a simple mistake," it alleges.

"They went into a door without knocking. Guns drawn, right? Luckily, they didn't kill anybody or get killed," Long said.

WBRZ reached out to the Walker Police Department which said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued the following statement to WBRZ:

“We are aware of the suit filed by Mr. and Mrs. Kenyon. While we cannot provide additional comment due to the pending litigation, this incident arose from an agency assist where the City of Walker was the lead agency on the response. Law enforcement officers are often presented with rapidly unfolding situations where reasonable mistakes can and will occur. Our deputies acted reasonably in this incident.”