63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Termites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday eveningTermites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area and southeast Louisiana saw intense termite swarms Tuesday evening. 

WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus saw the swarm on the live weather radar. He said the green and blue blobs are bugs, not storms. 

Dr. Josh spoke with Orkin, which said termites wait until a day after a rain shower to swarm. 

News
Termites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening
Termites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area and southeast Louisiana saw intense termite swarms Tuesday evening. WBRZ Chief... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 Tuesday, May 12, 2026 10:31:00 PM CDT May 12, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days