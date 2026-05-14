63°
Latest Weather Blog
Termites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday eveningTermites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area and southeast Louisiana saw intense termite swarms Tuesday evening.
WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus saw the swarm on the live weather radar. He said the green and blue blobs are bugs, not storms.
Dr. Josh spoke with Orkin, which said termites wait until a day after a rain shower to swarm.
News
BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area and southeast Louisiana saw intense termite swarms Tuesday evening. WBRZ Chief... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keeps getting worse:' Flooding around interstate construction concerns nearby businesses, residents
-
What's next after state senate committee approves congressional map with one majority-Black...
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series
-
Louisiana Senate committee approves congressional map with single majority-Black district
Sports Video
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series
-
Saints rookie receiver gets a break on day two of rookie mini-camp
-
Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments