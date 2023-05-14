Terminex donates thousands of mosquito repellent to Red Cross for flood-impacted residents

BATON ROUGE – With flood water gone and restoration underway, a new threat is emergency for residents with shallow pools of water left behind – mosquitoes.



Terminix Pest Control employees will begin to provide Mosquito Bait and Kill to the Red Cross for residents.

"Your gonna have a lot of mosquitoes, because they are laying eggs in water now, will hatch in a few days and come out looking for a food source," Perry Derouen, of Terminix, said.

The mosquito repellent program could be the greatest help to the residents of Livingston Parish as they have rejected a property tax twice to keep the abatement program alive. The parish stopped spraying for mosquitoes nearly two years ago and even sold off its equipment.

The all natural product Terminix is donating will be distributed throughout the community to residents. On Tuesday, the Red Cross received nearly 10,000 bottles to add to flood buckets at their intake station.

"We have a hundred emergency response vehicles, helping them everyday by providing food, water, and clean up kits that will help them in cleaning up their home," Susan Westerfiled of Red Cross said.

The product, made with orange juice and garlic, is safe to use around pets and children. The juice attracts the mosquitoes while the garlic kills them. Residents are urged to spray the product around the perimeter of their yard and plants.

The Red Cross will begin passing out the product on Wednesday to residents. Those who live in a flood affected area are encouraged to contact their local Terminix branch or the Red Cross to receive a donation.