Tenant's ordeal: Mold and ruined belongings after drain disaster at apartment complex

ZACHARY - A family renting a unit at an apartment complex in Zachary says they're living a nightmare after water bubbled up from their drains, creating a moldy mess.

Bianca Padilla says she rented a unit at Zachary Parkside Apartments because it was close to school and work. She never thought this would happen.

"There's mold growing on all of our chairs, every crevice imaginable, top to bottom. Even the fan blades are covered in mold," Padilla said.

It's a moldy situation that's been festering for more than a month. There are a couple of fans, supplied by the complex, blowing air around. Even so, the floor remains wet. This all started on March 21.

"It just started coming up from the sinks and out of the dishwasher," Padilla said.

It wasn't just water. Padilla says it was "white and goopy" and smelled awful. The smell is so bad that the WBRZ 2 On Your Side crew couldn't enter to conduct an interview.

"The office said they were aware, and they were working on it, but there were other units affected," she said.

The water bubbled up over onto the floor several times. Padilla said she did the best she could to mop it up. There is so much water that it has soaked into the bedrooms and up the walls. On March 27, the air conditioner went out. Padilla grabbed the essentials and left.

"Again, we were told it was being worked on," she said.

All of Padilla's furniture and belongings have been destroyed. She says it's been a struggle getting help from Zachary Parkside. She has renters' insurance, a policy she got through the apartment complex, but getting relief from them has been difficult, too.

"I feel like a ping pong ball," she said.

On Tuesday, WBRZ went to the front office to ask questions about Padilla's situation. When Brittany Weiss walked through the front door, she was told "no comment" before she could ask a question.

On April 16, Padilla requested that her lease be terminated. Precision Management responded on April 21, agreeing to "mutually" terminate the lease without penalty. It says, "At this time, we are unable to approve reimbursement requests."

The email asks that Padilla remove all personal belongings and return her keys.

Precision Management did not return an email request from 2 On Your Side for more information.