Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man arrested Thursday for a September shooting was paid $2,000 to kill the victim.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Anthony Torreganohayes, 18, on Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killing Johnny Green, 44, on Sept. 13.

Torreganhayes was arrested on Oct. 1 on different charges before police found out that he was paid to have Green killed, BRPD spokesperson Darren Ahmed said.

"It just so happens during the course of the investigation on Oct. 1 when he was booked detectives were able to obtain a piece of evidence that linked him to the crime and a separate call from a Crimestoppers tip," Ahmed said.

Torreganohayes allegedly told a witness he was paid two grand to kill Green.

"It's definitely not something that common, unfortunately, (in) these types of circumstances we have to take it as reality, it does happen," Ahmed said of the murder-for-hire scheme.

Torreganohayes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The person who hired Torreganohayes is still at large, Ahmed added.

"Even if somebody put a huge number or small number, it's still the fact that someone was willing to pay someone to commit a crime that they weren't willing to commit themselves," Ahmed said.