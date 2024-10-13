Latest Weather Blog
Teenager shot, killed in Gonzales overnight; second teen arrested for murder
Related Story
GONZALES - An 18-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old from Donaldsonville.
The Gonzales Police Department said its officers were called to an address on West Manfred, just off West Cornerview Street, shortly after 2 a.m. in response to a shooting. Officers found an 18-year-old with one gunshot wound on the scene, and she died from her injuries.
After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Cortez Downs for one count of second-degree murder. They said the shooting happened when the two teens were visiting the home in Gonzales, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
The Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said the shooting appeared to be an isolated domestic incident.
Anyone with information is encourage to contact the GPD.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep charges back to take big win over Southern Lab
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf