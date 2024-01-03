Teenager killed, four others hurt in drive-by shooting New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was killed and four others were hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday.

Emergency officials said the five victims were found in different locations shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old Ramide Cosey was found dead on Evangeline Street, where two other people were found shot. Another teenager was found shot on Victory Drive and an adult was found shot on Linden Street.

A field near the Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church was roped off with yellow caution tape. No information about the other victims or the circumstances around the shooting were available. Neighbors told WBRZ they heard the gunshots but thought they were fireworks.

Cosey was a student at Istrouma High School. The school system released the following statement:

We were devastated to learn about this heartbreaking incident involving one of our students, and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of Ramide Cosey during this incredibly difficult time.

This senseless tragedy has left a void in our hearts as we begin the process of grieving and healing. When classes resume later this week, our ICARE professional counselors will be on the Istrouma High School campus to assist students and staff members coping with this tragedy.

We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Cosey's family, as we stand in solidarity to support them through this process.