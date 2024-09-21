73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street apartment complex

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting at an Eaton Street apartment complex Wednesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot at the Fairwood Apartments around 5:45 p.m. 

The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

News
Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street...
Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting at an Eaton Street apartment complex Wednesday night. The... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, September 18 2024 Sep 18, 2024 Wednesday, September 18, 2024 6:28:00 PM CDT September 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days