Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting at an Eaton Street apartment complex Wednesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot at the Fairwood Apartments around 5:45 p.m.
The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
