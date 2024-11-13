Teenager dies after accidental shooting in Baker

BAKER - A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died after an accidental shooting in Baker on Saturday night.

Officials said the victim was shot along Florida Avenue, which is off of Main Street. Baker Police said two juveniles, who are friends, were in a bedroom with an assault rifle.

It's unclear if the gun was fired or if it accidentally went off, but the 16-year-old Dacy Gaspard was shot and 18-year-old Tra'meir Smith was taken in for questioning.

Smith was jailed for negligent homicide in connection with the teen's death and on an unrelated warrant from New Orleans.