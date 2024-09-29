67°
Teenager arrested for negligent homicide after fatal June shooting
BATON ROUGE - A teenager is being charged with negligent homicide after a shooting in June left a 21-year-old dead.
Police arrested 18-year-old Gabriel Bazile as a suspect in a shooting that happened on June 4 on Kansas Street. James Caples, 21, was killed.
Police did not specify the circumstances that led to the shooting or why Brazile was charged with negligent homicide. Brazile was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
