Teenage brothers arrested in connection to Independence homicide
INDEPENDENCE — Two teenage brothers from Amite were arrested connected to the shooting death of a teenage girl in Independence.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department arrested Kennivar Burton, 18, and Jarden Burton, 17, on one count each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal discharge of a firearm on Monday.
At around 9 a.m. on Oct. 4, police arrived at a 1st Street apartment complex to find 18-year-old Le’Airrah Dupard dead from a gunshot wound. A second person, believed to be the target of the shooting, was in the duplex unit at the time but was not hit.
Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-345-6150 or anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
