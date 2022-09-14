Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring

BAKER – Police have taken multiple individuals into custody and arrested a 16-year-old male who is suspected of shooting an 11-year-old on Weston Avenue in Baker Tuesday afternoon.

The teenager has been charged with negligent injuring, according to Baker Police. Authorities said that those taken into custody are being questioned and that charges are likely follow.

According to EMS, the child was shot in the hand and transported from the scene to an area hospital.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building on the street. The grandmother of the boy who was shot said that she thought the boy was joking around, but then saw the blood coming from his hand.

"I grabbed anything I could grab and wrapped around his hand," Lorse Harris said.

"He got a big hole in his hand..it went through and came out the back," she said.

Family of the boy told News 2's Brett Buffington that it does not know if the incident was accidental or not.

According to Baker Police, the teen suspect was pulling the gun out of his pocket when it was discharged.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said that the incident is being investigated. A News 2 crew is on the scene.

Investigators are working to recover the firearm used by the 16-year-old.

JUST IN: 11-year-old shot in the hand, taken to the hospital. Happened in Baker. I'm working to get more info. @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 10, 2017

Here's the scene in Baker. Police have crime scene tape up near this apartment building. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/mQHUE7DviS — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 10, 2017

