Teen killed, suspect arrested in New Roads Monday night shooting
NEW ROADS - One person is dead following a shooting along Highway 10 Monday night.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. According to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald, the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of a food mart near Lorenza Street. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Sir James Davis.
Davis was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.
Surveillance video from the scene led investigators to identify 20-year-old Jaquan Battley as a suspect.
Battley is charged with second-degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon, and illegal use of a weapon.
