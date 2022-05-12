Latest Weather Blog
Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a man killed in a shooting Wednesday night was wearing an ankle monitor because of an arrest for attempted murder that happened last year.
Sources say Trent Jones, 18, was wearing a monitoring device when he was shot and killed before 9 p.m. Wednesday on San Juan Drive.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says several men were reportedly gathered on the street corner when shots were heard. Jones was transported to the hospital in 'very serious' condition before being pronounced dead.
Records show Jones was ordered to wear an ankle monitor in September as a condition of his release from jail on bond. Jones had been arrested in Iberville Parish on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge taxpayers to pay another half million for sewage settlements
-
Collapsed concrete concerns, subject of man's complaints for decade
-
Dutchtown baseball holds special graduation for tourney bound team
-
Police: Man shot during dating app meet-up, went to nearby club for...
-
Judge expected to make ruling in St. George trial this month