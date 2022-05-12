Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a man killed in a shooting Wednesday night was wearing an ankle monitor because of an arrest for attempted murder that happened last year.

Sources say Trent Jones, 18, was wearing a monitoring device when he was shot and killed before 9 p.m. Wednesday on San Juan Drive.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says several men were reportedly gathered on the street corner when shots were heard. Jones was transported to the hospital in 'very serious' condition before being pronounced dead.

Records show Jones was ordered to wear an ankle monitor in September as a condition of his release from jail on bond. Jones had been arrested in Iberville Parish on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.