Teen found shot inside his Plaquemine home; 14-year-old arrested in killing

PLAQUEMINE - A teenager was found lying on a couch inside his home with a gunshot wound, and a 14-year-old is in custody for his killing.

The Plaquemine Police Department said the 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside his home in the Kingston Place subdivision early Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital where he died later that morning.

One of the McGinnis' parents told police they thought they heard a gunshot overnight but weren't sure at the time. The victim's father reportedly left for work around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and thought the teen was sleeping on the couch.

Police said it appeared the teen was shot behind his ear and in his arm. Investigators suspect the shooting happened inside the home.

The teenage suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile facility in Alabama due to local facilities being at capacity.

"We have no facility between us and the state of Alabama to house him," Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi sounded the alarm about a concerning problem plaguing the community where juveniles are committing heinous crimes and there's nowhere to put them.

"What has been done at the legislature has changed what we can do. The younger ones are committing these crimes, and we need a facility closer to house these individuals. And until we get one, we're going to have to make that trek to Alabama," Stassi said.

The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was still being questioned as of Wednesday afternoon. Police said he could face a charge of first-degree murder.