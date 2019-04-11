Teeing off for Capital Area CASA

BATON ROUGE - Springtime is golf time. If you want to tee-off for a great cause, take a swing at the 4th annual Terracon Golf Benefit to support Capital Area CASA.

The tournament is Monday, March 30th at University Club Golf Course (15333 Memorial Tower Dr.) in Baton Rouge. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by tee time at 11 a.m.

The Terracon Golf Benefit is one of CASA's biggest fundraisers of the year. All proceeds will help the group carry out its mission.

"CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates," Recruitment Coordinator Jennifer Mayer explained this morning on 2une In. "Capital Area CASA Association recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected youth living in foster care, with the ultimate goal being finding permanent homes as quickly as possible."

Volunteers say helping the kids is a rewarding experience.

"Unfortunately child abuse does not sleep, so children can enter state custody at anytime," says. "We're always in need of volunteers to help every child that needs a voice."

Registration for the Terracon Golf Benefit is still underway. You can sign-up as an individual or four-person team, but there are also sponsorship opporunities available if you're not an avid golfer.

"CASA's goal is to continue serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice," Mayer told News 2's John Pastorek.

Visit the Capital Area Casa website, give them a call at (225) 239-2644 or watch the video for more information.