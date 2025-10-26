71°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 966 closed near US 61 in St. Francisville after cement truck overturns

ST. FRANCISVILLE — An overturned cement truck closed La. 966 near U.S. 61 on Thursday.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. 

