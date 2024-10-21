74°
Latest Weather Blog
Team 2 Traffic: I-10 westbound closed at Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire; congestion approaching 3 miles
Related Story
WHISKEY BAY — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound closed down all lanes of traffic near Whiskey Bay on Thursday.
I-10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Mile Marker 129 due to the blaze. Congestion is approaching 3 miles.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
News
Team 2 Traffic: I-10 westbound closed at Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire; congestion approaching 3 miles
WHISKEY BAY — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound closed down all lanes of traffic near Whiskey Bay on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'