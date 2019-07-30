Teacher run over, killed outside school Monday

86°
NEW ROADS - A woman is dead after an accident outside a local school Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday on the campus of False River Academy in Pointe Coupee Parish. Authorities say the victim was 66-year-old Edith Atkinson, a longtime teacher at the school.

Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Gannon told WBRZ that Atkinson was walking around the back of her husband's truck when his foot slipped off the brake and he hit the gas by mistake. She was pinned between the back bumper of the truck and the front of a bus.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police say Atkinson taught at False River Academy for about 30 years.

