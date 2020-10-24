Teacher impacted by flood gets surprise shopping spree

ASCENSION – For a teacher in Prairieville, the act of giving isn't just for a season during holiday months-but every single day.

Today, Jennifer LeBlanc, a third-grade teacher at Lakeside Primary School, was the recipient of a shopping spree to help replace some of the valuables she lost in the flood.

The teacher described as selfless by those around her, was chosen by the 'Tanger Cares Team' from Tanger Outlets during their "7 Days of Giving" event.

LeBlanc flooded for the second time in August, sharing she didn't know it was going to be as devastating as it was, displacing her family to a hotel still today.

However, in an effort to bring happiness to the teacher, an announcement over the intercom at Lakeside Primary School asked Leblanc to come into the hall from her classroom.

Surprised, the teacher was overcome with emotion. Tears of joy, hugs, and of course, laughter as she came out of her classroom to giant red boxes full of household supplies and gift cards to go on a big shopping spree.

"I don't even know what to say, I have no words." said LeBlanc through tears, “The security, that's the biggest thing. The security of knowing there will be a way to come back. My contents claim was turned down, and that was scary. This definitely helps."

Her co-workers sharing that the surprise couldn't have gone to a more deserving person.

"She's just extremely humble, and always very kind, always thinking of everybody else, putting them first before herself. She has shown up every day to work with a smile and gives 110 percent" said Vice Principal, Brandie Miller.

However, Jennifer LeBlanc remained true to her selfless nature and couldn't let the day be about only her.

Sharing the story of her co-worker and close friend, Susan with the Tanger Cares Team.

The team so moved by her words, they called for Susan, and decided to give an equal shopping spree to the fourth-grade teacher. The two plan on shopping and re-building together.

A day full of surprises and giving, Jennifer LeBlanc shares the real gift has always been her family at Lakeside Primary School.

"Sometimes, I don't always believe in my own strength and they remind me of what that strength is, and that's what keeps me going," LeBlanc said of her students and co-workers.

Tanger Outlet's "7 Days of Giving" will continue through Friday, Dec. 11th.