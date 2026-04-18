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TeachEBR program from EBR Schools offers training pathway to teaching certification

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BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System launched TeachEBR, a teacher preparation program EBR Schools says is designed to recruit, develop and retain educators across the district.

TeachEBR offers a pathway for recent graduates, career changers and current school-based staff to enter the teaching profession while receiving hands-on training, coaching and mentorship. It leads to certification for grades 1-5.

Participants will engage in an intensive summer training experience followed by a yearlong residency. They will teach in EBRPSS schools while continuing their professional learning. EBR Schools also said that participants will have opportunities to earn "while learning in a supportive, collaborative environment."

Interested candidates can apply and learn more about the program by visiting here.

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TeachEBR program from EBR Schools offers training...
TeachEBR program from EBR Schools offers training pathway to teaching certification
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System launched TeachEBR, a teacher preparation program EBR Schools says is... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Wednesday, April 15, 2026 9:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2026

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