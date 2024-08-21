78°
Tangipohoa Sheriff's Office offering $5K reward for information on double homicide

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a double homicide that happened in late July. 

On July 23, deputies found Chrissy Jenkins and Christopher Hegwood shot to death. Family said Hegwood left behind three sons. 

No arrests have been made. Deputies are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. 

Anyone can submit a tip here.

