45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa River reopens to public while crews continue cleanup after Smitty's Supply explosion

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Tangipahoa River reopened to the public on Friday, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Tangipahoa Parish Government announced.

This announcement comes more than two months after an explosion at Smitty's Supply polluted the river.

While the river is now open from Lees Landing south to Lake Pontchartrain, residents and visitors are encouraged to be mindful of crews still working in the river as they continue cleanup operations.

A "No Wake Zone" will remain in effect from Highway 22 to Lake Pontchartrain.

Further updates will be provided as they become available. 

News
Tangipahoa River reopens to public while crews...
Tangipahoa River reopens to public while crews continue cleanup after Smitty's Supply explosion
BATON ROUGE - The Tangipahoa River reopened to the public on Friday, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 31 2025 Oct 31, 2025 Friday, October 31, 2025 1:43:00 PM CDT October 31, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days