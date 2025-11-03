Tangipahoa River reopens to public while crews continue cleanup after Smitty's Supply explosion

BATON ROUGE - The Tangipahoa River reopened to the public on Friday, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Tangipahoa Parish Government announced.

This announcement comes more than two months after an explosion at Smitty's Supply polluted the river.

While the river is now open from Lees Landing south to Lake Pontchartrain, residents and visitors are encouraged to be mindful of crews still working in the river as they continue cleanup operations.

A "No Wake Zone" will remain in effect from Highway 22 to Lake Pontchartrain.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.