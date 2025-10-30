56°
Tangipahoa deputies: Teen arrested for bringing gun, drugs to Hammond High School
HAMMOND — A Hammond High School student was arrested for bringing a gun and drugs to school on Monday, according to Tangipahoa deputies.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a School Resource Officer was made aware of a student who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The 16-year-old student was found with marijuana, a stolen handgun and a vape in his school bag, deputies say.
Authorities say the campus was placed on a brief lockdown, and the student was taken into custody.
The student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on multiple counts of gun and drug-related charges.
No other information is available at this time.
